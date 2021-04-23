UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Big Lots worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

