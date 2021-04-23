UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Viasat worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $318,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth $1,982,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSAT. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,378.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

