UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.56 Million Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

