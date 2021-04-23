UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,174,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $303.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.64 and a 200-day moving average of $285.89. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.03 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.