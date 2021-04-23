UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

