UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.