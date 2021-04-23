UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of ABM Industries worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM opened at $52.98 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,647.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

