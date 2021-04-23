UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Schneider National worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $2,696,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

SNDR opened at $24.36 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

