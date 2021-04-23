UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CADE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 826,294 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,813,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,599,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,825,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,941,000 after acquiring an additional 471,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CADE opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.34. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

