UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 219.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $47.91 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

