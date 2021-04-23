UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Strategic Education worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $84.86 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.28.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

