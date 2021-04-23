UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Veoneer worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Veoneer in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

