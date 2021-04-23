UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $316,298,000.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.62.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

