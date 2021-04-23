UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,563 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Veracyte worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.