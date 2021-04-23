UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 108,862 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,396 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 108,862 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

In related news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

