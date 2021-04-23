UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 8,466 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Palomar worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,173,000. BP PLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 165,253 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PLMR. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

PLMR stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $58,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $1,374,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,001 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

