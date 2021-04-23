UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 962 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iRobot worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,625 shares of company stock worth $5,574,165 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

