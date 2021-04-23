UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSE WDR opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

