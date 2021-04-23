UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,341 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Stepan worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,168,000 after purchasing an additional 164,993 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the third quarter worth approximately $5,296,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stepan by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $128.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.78. Stepan has a 12-month low of $83.66 and a 12-month high of $131.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on SCL shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,953.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

