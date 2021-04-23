UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 25,812 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,812 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

NYSE UI opened at $279.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

