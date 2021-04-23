UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 33,663 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,663 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of KAR Auction Services worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after buying an additional 3,036,969 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,973,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,718,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 948,727 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 101.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

