UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,121 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPX FLOW worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLOW. Barclays increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

