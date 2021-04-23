UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,226 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Moelis & Company worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,091 shares of company stock worth $31,353,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

