UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,408,017,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after buying an additional 2,623,336 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,489,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after buying an additional 2,682,043 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

