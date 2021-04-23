UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HESAY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $126.75. 35,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,138. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

