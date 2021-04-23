UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Investec downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.
NYSE LYG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,138,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.
Featured Article: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.