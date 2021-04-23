UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Investec downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

NYSE LYG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,138,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,372 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

