UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

UFP Industries stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,897.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

