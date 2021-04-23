Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $546,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.6% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.24.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,920. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.