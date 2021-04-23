Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $132.36 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $132.36 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,179.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $810.00 or 0.01614206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.13 or 0.00478550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001379 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004505 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

