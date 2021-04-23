Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umicore presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UMICY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.97. 42,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Umicore has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

