Umicore’s (UMICY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of UMICY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. 42,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,727. Umicore has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.