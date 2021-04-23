Umicore’s (UMICY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. 42,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,727. Umicore has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

