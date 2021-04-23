UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €12.30 ($14.47) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.99 ($11.75).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

