Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report $168.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Unifi posted sales of $170.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $644.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.50 million to $649.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $693.70 million, with estimates ranging from $687.40 million to $700.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

UFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unifi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unifi by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Unifi by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

