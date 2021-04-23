UniMex Network Reaches Market Cap of $14.87 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00004504 BTC on major exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and $671,455.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.32 or 0.00271473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00025581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.03 or 0.00651673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,963.90 or 1.00026361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.33 or 0.01038911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,480,648 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

