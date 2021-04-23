Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 136.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,085. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

