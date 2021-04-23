Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $244.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $244.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

Shares of UNP traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.53. The stock had a trading volume of 39,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.02. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

