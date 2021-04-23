Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Tops $82,505.04 on Major Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $25.91 million and approximately $68,249.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $82,505.04 or 1.62876324 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unisocks Profile

SOCKS is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

