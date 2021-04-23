United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

UCBI stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

