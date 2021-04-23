United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,837,336 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 437,021 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 69.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.70 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.