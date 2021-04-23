United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Trading Down 6.6%

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) shares fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08.

United National Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNBK)

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

