United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lowered by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $179.88. 51,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $181.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

