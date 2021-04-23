United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3,757.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,725 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 4,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.40. 42,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,287. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

