United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,334,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

URI stock opened at $309.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

