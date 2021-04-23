United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 0.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,334,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $8.16 on Friday, reaching $318.15. 10,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.54 and its 200-day moving average is $255.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.