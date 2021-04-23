Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mark S. Brody Sells 8,842 Shares

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mark S. Brody sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $186,831.46.

UNTY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.42. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNTY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

