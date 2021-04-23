Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up to $23.11

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.11, but opened at $24.07. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULH shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $641.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.70 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

