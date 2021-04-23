Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 123,499 shares during the quarter. Upland Software makes up about 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Upland Software worth $19,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,212 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

UPLD opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.18 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

