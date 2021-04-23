uPlexa Hits Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, uPlexa has traded 52.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $4,545.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

