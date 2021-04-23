UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UPMMY. Jefferies Financial Group cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DNB Markets lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,365. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

